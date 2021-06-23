Fed. Circ. Says PTAB Partly Erred In Apple IP Challenge

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday breathed new life into Apple's fight at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board against some claims in a patent on dual-aperture camera technology owned by a Samsung unit, finding that the board made a mathematical mistake. A three-judge panel vacated part of a PTAB determination that some portions of the Corephotonics Ltd. patent at issue were not obvious over two pieces of prior art combined together. The panel said that part of the decision had to be kicked back to the PTAB because it "is premised on a clear mathematical error that appears to have tainted...

