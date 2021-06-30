Simmons & Simmons Sued To End Retainer With MBS Vehicle

Law360, London (June 30, 2021, 7:11 PM BST) -- A special purpose vehicle that issued mortgage-backed securities has sued for a ruling that Simmons & Simmons LLP no longer acts for it after the law firm's retainer was terminated after a change in management followed by a wave of litigation. Business Mortgage Finance, a special purchase vehicle that issued multicurrency floating rate notes linked to mortgages in Britain between 2005 and 2007, is asking the High Court for an injunction to prevent Simmons & Simmons from continuing to be involved in its affairs, in a June 18 particulars of claim. The lawsuit has been filed by five SPVs which are...

