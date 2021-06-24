DOJ Fights Bid To Dismiss Its First Criminal Wage-Fixing Case

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is defending its first criminal wage-fixing case from a dismissal bid, pointing to the Supreme Court's recent ruling on college athlete compensation, along with earlier cases the government says show that "wage fixing is price fixing." The DOJ filed its response on Tuesday to a motion to dismiss from the former owner of a physical therapist staffing company, Neeraj Jindal, who is accused of violating antitrust law through an agreement to fix the wages of physical therapists and their assistants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Jindal's motion argued that there's no precedent for bringing criminal charges...

