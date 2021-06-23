Home Finance Startup Lower Raises $100M In Series A Round

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Digital home financing startup Lower said Wednesday it brought in $100 million in its first round of outside institutional financing since the company's 2014 founding. The round is the largest Series A financing for an Ohio-based company, according to the announcement. Lower's website and app provide an online platform for home financing and refinancing options. It also launched an interest-bearing savings account geared toward helping first-time homeowners save up to buy their first house, according to its website. The company is already profitable and has reached more than $300 million in revenue, according to the announcement. Venture capital firm Accel, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS