Litigation Over Recyclable Claims Is Bad For Recycling

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 2:59 PM EDT) -- In several recent lawsuits against consumer products companies, environmental groups and plaintiffs firms are seeking to add to existing standards for recyclable claims an illogical and unworkable requirement that companies must be able to foresee whether an item will actually be recycled. This article posits that such litigation risks discouraging truthful recyclable claims, thereby further clogging and degrading the U.S. system for plastics waste. Plaintiffs allege that "recyclable" is deceptive unless a company can predict that a product will actually be recycled. Several recent cases allege that recyclable claims for plastics are inherently deceptive where shifts in global markets for post-consumer...

