Union Ownership Doesn't Lower Duty Rate, CIT Rules

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday approved steep anti-dumping duties on a Chinese roller bearing producer, rejecting arguments that the company's union ownership should lower its duty rate. CIT Judge Gary Katzmann rebuked the U.S. Department of Commerce in August for failing to sufficiently investigate the ownership structure of Zhejiang Machinery Import and Export Corp. On remand, the government conducted a more thorough probe, but still decided that ZMC was not independent from the Chinese government, keeping in place the 92.84% duty order. ZMC continued to fight the decision, but Judge Katzmann gave his blessing to Commerce's revised analysis....

