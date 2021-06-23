Gov't Can't Recoup Taxes Ahead Of Man's Lien, Justices Told

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit wrongly found that the government could recoup a former attorney's unpaid taxes by circumventing his father's entitlement to the outstanding principal and interest in a home equity loan, the father told the U.S. Supreme Court. The federal government cannot get around Shaun Allahyari's priority to the principal and interest on the home equity loan taken out by his son, Komron Allahyari, by claiming that the father ran out of time to collect the funds, Shaun Allahyari told the justices in a petition dated June 17. Shaun Allahyari said his deed of trust that secured the home equity loan...

