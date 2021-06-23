BIA Revives Residency Bid For Honduran With Pot Conviction

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals on Wednesday sustained an appeal from a Honduras native who was prevented from adjusting his status based on a past conviction for marijuana possession, finding in a precedential decision that he may still apply for a waiver of inadmissibility. Judge Blair O'Connor, writing for the panel, remanded the case of Jorge Moradel for further proceedings. The panel disagreed with an immigration judge who found that a "simple possession" exception in a provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act applies only to a section dealing with suspected illicit trafficking. "We therefore hold that an applicant for adjustment...

