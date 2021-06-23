Avery Dennison Faces Sanction Bid After $27M Patent Loss

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- After an Oregon federal jury found in May that Avery Dennison infringed an inventor's patent for RFID tags, holding the company liable for over $26.6 million, the inventor filed a bid for sanctions Tuesday, alleging new, "incredible discovery" revealed even more infringing products. Earlier this month, Avery Dennison notified Clarke McAllister's ADASA Inc. — which uses RFID, or radio frequency identification — that it has discovered that many more of its products may infringe the patents than were discussed at trial, ADASA said in its sanctions bid. Avery Dennison's discovery could implicate 418 additional retail brand owners, ADASA said it learned...

