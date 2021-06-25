Sorey & Gilliland Opens Office For IP In Western Texas

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 10:50 AM EDT) -- Sorey & Gilliland LLP has opened an office in Waco, Texas, giving the boutique firm a presence in the Western District of Texas as it eyes a growing intellectual property practice, the firm has announced. Attorney Derek Gilliland will head the firm's IP offerings in Waco, looking to handle matters such as allegations of patent and trade secret infringement and trademark and copyright violations, according to the firm's announcement on Wednesday. Gilliland regularly works on IP cases as part of his practice, while also handling other civil litigation matters such as product liability, breach of contract and personal injury cases, according...

