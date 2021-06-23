USPTO Says It's Dealing With Trademark 'Surge'

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said Wednesday that it was taking steps to deal with an unprecedented "surge" in trademark applications from both foreign and domestic companies that has caused a backlog at the agency. The USPTO's trademark commissioner said the agency has seen a 63% increase in trademark applications over the past year. (Getty) In a blog post Wednesday, Trademark Commissioner David Gooder said that as of June 17, the agency had seen a 63% increase in trademark applications over the past year. In December 2020 alone, he said the agency saw a 172% increase over the same month...

