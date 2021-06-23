Online Lender Faces Pa. Class Suit Over Illegally High Interest

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- An online lender and a pair of collection agencies violated Pennsylvania's anti-usury laws when they issued and tried to collect on loans that charged more than 6% interest, according to a trio of proposed class actions filed in state court Wednesday. Proposed lead plaintiff Ronald Henry said Marlette Funding LLC, doing business online as Best Egg, was barred from charging more than 6% aggregate interest and fees per year by the Consumer Discount Company Act and the Loan Interest and Protection Law, but charged a total of 21% on an $8,000 loan he took out in 2015. "Most (if not all)...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS