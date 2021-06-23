John McAfee Found Dead After Extradition To US Approved

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona on Wednesday, shortly after a Spanish court authorized his extradition to the U.S., his legal team confirmed. Software entrepreneur John McAfee was found dead in a prison near Barcelona on Wednesday hours after Spain's National Court approved his extradition to the U.S., where he was wanted on tax-related criminal charges. He was 75. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) McAfee, 75, was found dead by apparent suicide shortly after the Spanish High Court said it would allow his extradition to face tax evasion charges in Tennessee, the Associated Press...

