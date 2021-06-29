Employer Comms Key To New Calif. COVID Rules Compliance

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 10:45 AM EDT) -- In order to reward fully vaccinated employees with the benefits afforded to them under the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health's newly amended emergency temporary standard, employers and employees must work together to a degree not previously required during the public health emergency caused by COVID-19. This collaboration is imperative for any employer that would like to increase the vaccination rate of its workforce and avoid certain costs and negative operational impacts in the event of a work-related COVID-19 exposure. Regulatory Allowances for Fully Vaccinated Employees The amended regulations authorize employers to exempt fully vaccinated employees from certain regulatory requirements,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS