Nutter Expands Corporate Team With 5-Person Hire

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Boston-based Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP said it has added the five-person team of boutique firm BRL Law Group LLC to its corporate and transactions practice. The BRL team, which consists of partners Thomas Rosedale, Suzanne Hamel and Mark Burgiel along with of counsel Kate MacGregor and paralegal Malissa Daniels, joined Nutter on Tuesday. Rosedale told Law360 on Thursday that they weren't actively looking to join a larger firm, but following conversations with Nutter management, he said it was a unique opportunity and a good fit for what he and his team value. What I saw with Nutter was sort of...

