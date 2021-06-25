What High Court Union Access Ruling Means For Employers

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- On June 23, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid. The ruling invalidated a California labor regulation that requires growers to grant union organizers seeking to represent their workers property access, and declared it an unconstitutional taking of the grower's property in violation of the Fifth and 14th Amendments. Several other California laws and decisions sanction similar union trespass onto private property. For example, numerous state court decisions have granted unions access to the private property of employers with whom they have a dispute on the theory that such access is required to enable labor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS