Ex-Goldman Banker Settles SEC's Ghana Bribery Case

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A former executive at Goldman Sachs U.K. on Wednesday settled the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's claims that he funneled at least $2.5 million in bribes to government officials in Ghana to secure a power plant contract for a Turkish energy company. Without admitting to or denying the allegations against him, Asante Berko agreed to pay just over $329,000 to resolve the regulator's enforcement action, which accused him of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by paying off members of parliament and key government officials through a Ghana-based shell company. The agency said $275,000 of that were ill-gotten profits from the alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS