Merchant & Gould Names New Denver Managing Partner

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Intellectual property firm Merchant & Gould PC named an experienced attorney who's served in a variety of leadership roles including chair of the diversity committee as the new managing partner for its Denver office, the firm announced. Andrew L. Jagenow, who's been with Merchant & Gould for 11 years, was named Denver managing partner last week, replacing Greg Leibold after he joined Lewis Roca's IP practice earlier this month. "It's an honor," Jagenow told Law360 on Friday. "This is as fine a group of professionals as you'll find anywhere and it's an exciting opportunity for me to move the office forward...

