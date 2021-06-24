Volvo Must Face Infringement Claims In Hybrid Car Tech Fight

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Volvo can't escape allegations brought by Paice LLC over its patented hybrid car technology after a Maryland federal judge ruled that Paice successfully claimed Volvo willfully infringed after ignoring their licensing offer. In an order issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett refused to let Volvo off the hook in Paice and Baltimore nonprofit the Abell Foundation's lawsuit alleging that it willfully or contributorily infringed three patents and induced customers to infringe as well. Volvo, in its request to partially dismiss the suit, said that Paice and the foundation failed to provide "actual facts" to support their claims. But Judge...

