Texas Powerhouse: Gibson Dunn

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP landed a spot as a 2021 Texas Powerhouse by showcasing its penchant for innovation as it convinced a Texas appellate court to overturn a record-setting $740 million state trade secrets jury verdict and advised on a first-of-its-kind sustainability-backed bond offering. The California-based legal powerhouse first established roots in the Lone Star State in the 1980s when it opened its Dallas office, but has since expanded, opening a Houston office in 2017. As of May 1, about 92 of the firm's more than 1,200 U.S. attorneys work in Texas, advising clients in the energy, health care, technology...

