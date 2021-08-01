Delaware Powerhouses Innovate, Grow, Push Past Challenges

Law360 (August 1, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Del. Headcount Morris Nichols 80 Pachulski Stang 11 Potter Anderson 86 Skadden 62 Wilson Sonsini 28 Delaware has long ranked as a special arena among the nation's centers for bankruptcy, patent, corporate and complex commercial litigation, with Law360 Powerhouse firms consistently excelling even after the global pandemic rewrote practice and courtroom playbooks. Five firms with offices in the First State stood out in 2021 — Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell LLP, Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP, Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC. Those named run the gamut, from a nearly...

