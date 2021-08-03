Texas Powerhouse: Haynes And Boone

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone LLP continued to show strength amid the COVID-19 pandemic and an increasingly competitive legal market, reversing a $110 million fraud verdict against BBVA, reforming the death sentence of a pro bono client and leading clients through bankruptcies and transactions that boosted Texas' legal market during the pandemic, landing it a spot among Law360's 2021 Texas Powerhouses. The firm first opened its doors as a solo practice office in 1964 in Dallas, where the firm is still headquartered. Focusing on securities work, the firm grew to 200 attorneys by 1990. Today the firm has 552 across the country, 389...

