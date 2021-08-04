Texas Powerhouse: McKool Smith

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Whether it was representing clients in International Trade Commission investigations or taking on Apple and Comcast in intellectual property fights, McKool Smith PC's Texas attorneys brought home a steady string of victories that earned it a spot as a 2021 Texas Powerhouse. The Dallas-based firm was founded in 1991 by principals Mike McKool and Phillip N. Smith Jr. with a team of 13 attorneys, and has maintained deep Texas roots, with 67 of its 125 attorneys staffing its offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston and Marshall. The firm has outposts in Los Angeles, New York and Washington as well. McKool Smith was...

