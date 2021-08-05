Texas Powerhouse: Munck Wilson

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Munck Wilson Mandala LLP attorneys leaned into the firm's emphasis on teamwork to guide major transactions and secure litigation wins that earned it a spot as a 2021 Texas Powerhouse, including a $2.3 billion technology acquisition and $85.9 million trade secret trial verdict. Initially founded in Dallas in 1997 with five technology-focused intellectual property attorneys, Munck Wilson has since expanded in firm size — with additional offices in Austin and Los Angeles and a contingent in Miami — and practice areas. As of May 1, the firm now boasts 61 Lone Star State attorneys plus 14 nationwide who focus on complex litigation,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS