Texas Powerhouse: Vinson & Elkins

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP attorneys have continued to handle major transactions and litigation around Texas throughout the pandemic, solidifying its presence as a major player in the Texas legal market. Vinson & Elkins' Texas team reported having advised clients on more than 90 securities offerings with combined transactional value in excess of $49 billion, landing it among Law360's 2021 Texas Powerhouses. Founded during the 1917 Texas oil boom, Houston-based Vinson & Elkins has maintained a special place in the state's energy economy, serving some of the state's biggest energy players from the shale boom in Texas' Permian Basin up through the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS