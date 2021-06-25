Eastern National Hit With Record Request Suit By Investors

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of Eastern National Bank NA have filed suit in federal court in Florida, alleging that the bank refused to turn over records the shareholders asked for in connection with concerns the bank has failed to comply with the terms of a 2020 consent order. . In the suit, Bancor Group Inc. and Stitching Particulier Fonds Franeker, which each own 63 shares of Eastern National Bank, said they had asked for certain documents because they were worried the bank's dealings with the government of Venezuela had opened it up to enforcement by the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS