VoIP Co. Says Insurer Owes Coverage For Fake Reviews Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Voice over Internet Protocol company told an Arizona federal court that Aspen American Insurance Co. wrongly denied it coverage for a lawsuit accusing it of writing bogus reviews in an effort to steer potential customers away from a competitor. Aspen had a duty to pay Arizona-based Nextiva for the suit against it by cloud-communications rival RingCentral, the company said in a complaint filed Wednesday. But the insurer shirked that responsibility by erroneously claiming that an exclusion in Nextiva's policy precluded coverage for claims related to defamation and unfair trade practices, the company said. Nextiva said provisions in its policy with...

