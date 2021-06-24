Irish Central Bank Warns Insurers Over 'Silent' Cyber-Risk

Law360, London (June 24, 2021, 2:05 PM BST) -- Insurers in Ireland could be on the hook for bigger claims payouts than they budgeted for because of ambiguous wording about cyber-risk in older insurance policies, an executive at the country's central bank has warned. Domhnall Cullinan, director of insurance supervision at the Central Bank of Ireland, said on Wednesday that many insurers have not carried out assessments to weigh their exposure to "silent" cyber-insurance clauses in older contracts. Such clauses are becoming a problem where loosely written commercial insurance policies could be interpreted as offering cover against a cyberattack or data breach — even though they were not intended to do...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS