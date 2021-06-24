AML Expert Convicted Of Enabling Money Laundering

Law360, London (June 24, 2021, 12:41 PM BST) -- An anti-money laundering expert and former chairman of a payment services industry group has himself been convicted of enabling the laundering of the spoils from an investment fraud worth £850,000 ($1.1 million) and involving more than 60 victims. The Crown Prosecution Service said on Wednesday that Dominic Thorncroft was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of one count of money laundering, one count of breaching money laundering regulations and four counts of retaining a wrongful credit. He will be sentenced at the same court on July 30, the CPS said. Thorncroft, a former chairman of the Association of UK Payment Institutions, who worked...

