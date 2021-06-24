UK Pensions Watchdog Sets Tough Diversity Targets

Law360, London (June 24, 2021, 3:56 PM BST) -- Britain's retirement savings watchdog said on Thursday that it will improve diversity among its workforce and in the pension schemes it regulates, setting tough new hiring targets for the next four years. The Pensions Regulator said it will increase by 20% the proportion of all under-represented groups in its workforce by 2025, as it seeks to "lead by example" for the predominantly white and male retirement industry. The internal targets were announced as part of the watchdog's diversity and inclusion strategy, which forms the basis of a greater effort to promote better representation of minorities in the pensions sector. "We want...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS