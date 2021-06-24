BigLaw Trio Join Associate Pay Hike Bandwagon

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP, King & Spalding LLP and Brown Rudnick LLP have joined the cavalcade of law firms stepping up their associate compensation structure amid a hypercompetitive hiring market, Law360 Pulse learned Thursday. The three firms are the latest to introduce pay hikes effective at the beginning of July, according to a mix of confirmations made to Law360 Pulse and internal memos made public Thursday. Since Milbank LLP kicked off the associate wage war earlier this month, more than 60 law firms have followed with salary announcements in recent weeks. Just this week, Law360 Pulse had reported on 24 law firms...

