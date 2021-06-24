Visa Pays $2.2B For Swedish Open Banking Platform Provider

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Visa Inc. will pay €1.8 billion ($2.2 billion) to acquire Tink, a Swedish company that provides an open banking platform for financial institutions, fintechs and merchants across Europe, the companies said Thursday. The transaction serves to bolster the European offerings of San Francisco-based Visa, according to a statement. Founded in 2012, Tink offers an open banking platform that connects more than 3,400 banks and financial institutions in Europe. The company's open banking platform allows customers to access all of their financial data across different institutions, and gives them access to "smart" financial services tools, including those focused on areas like risk...

