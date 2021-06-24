E-Mart Pays $3B For 80% Stake In Ebay's Korean Biz

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 12:42 PM EDT) -- Shinsegae Group-owned online retailer E-Mart will buy a controlling stake in the South Korean business of Wachtell Lipton- and Kim and Chang-advised eBay for roughly 3.44 trillion won ($3 billion), the companies said Thursday. The transaction, rumored earlier this month, sees E-Mart Co. Ltd. picking up an 80.01% stake in eBay Inc.'s Korean unit, called eBay Korea, with eBay retaining a roughly 20% stake, according to a statement. The deal implies an overall value of $3.8 billion for eBay Korea, which in 2020 alone generated roughly $1.4 billion in revenue. Jamie Iannone, CEO of eBay, said in the press release that...

