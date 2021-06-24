Ex-OneMain Financial Atty Rejoins Fiserv As CLO

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 1:27 PM EDT) -- Financial services technology company Fiserv Inc. said Thursday it has tapped OneMain Financial's general counsel, who earlier in his career was an assistant U.S. attorney and worked in the Clinton administration, to become its chief legal and administrative officer. Adam Rosman, who has been at personal installment loan company OneMain Financial since January 2020, is set to return to the Wisconsin-based Fiserv on July 26. He first worked there as senior adviser in 2019 following its acquisition that year of financial services company First Data Corp. The two companies merged in a $22 billion tie-up that came after two U.S. Department...

