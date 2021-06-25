Troutman Pepper Adds Former In-House Atty To Tax Team

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Troutman Pepper has added in Atlanta a former senior corporate counsel for a worldwide telecom trade association to advise clients through tax issues involved in transactions and business operations. Alyson K. Pirio is now a partner in the firm's tax and benefits practice after about three years as senior corporate counsel at GSMA Ltd., where she handled corporate governance, contracting and tax compliance for the trade association, Troutman Pepper said Thursday. Pirio, who has nearly 15 years of tax law experience, told Law360 Pulse on Friday that before joining GSMA, she was a Holland & Knight LLP partner, an associate at...

