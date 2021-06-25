Fieldwood Energy To Get OK For Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Friday said he would sign off on Gulf of Mexico oil and gas driller Fieldwood Energy's Chapter 11 plan after overriding objections centered on who will pay to shut down the company's offshore platforms. At the close of a five-day virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur rejected arguments made by well decommissioning bond issuers that their subrogation rights against the companies that will emerge from Fieldwood's bankruptcy needed to be preserved and said he would approve the company's Chapter 11 plan, once a revised version is submitted reflecting changes made to resolve other objections....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS