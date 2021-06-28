Tribe Asks 9th Circ. To Ax Ex-Council Members' Appeal

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A tribal council has urged the Ninth Circuit to reject a bid by three former council members to overturn an Alaska federal judge's order telling them to stop misrepresenting themselves, saying it wants to stop the ex-members from fraudulently impersonating tribal officials in federal contracts. The new Newtok Village Council told the appellate court that the tribe isn't asking the federal court to wade into an internal election dispute, as alleged by the old council members, because that issue was already resolved in a tribal forum before the tribe filed its complaint in federal court against the trio of ex-council members....

