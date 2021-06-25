5 Questions After High Court's Ruling In FHFA Challenge

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A top regulator is out of a job after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a constitutional challenge to the independent structure of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, but the Fannie and Freddie investors behind that challenge may struggle to capitalize on the ruling. The Supreme Court effectively handed President Joe Biden the keys to the FHFA with its Wednesday decision in Collins v. Yellen, where a six-justice majority ruled that even "modest" limitations on the president's ability to fire the head of a single-director-led agency are unconstitutional. In response, the White House has already moved to install new leadership at the...

