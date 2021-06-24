Robbins Geller Taps Boies To Appeal DQ For 'Fraud' On Court

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has hired a team of legal titans, including David Boies and SCOTUSblog founder Thomas Goldstein, to appeal a ruling that it committed "fraud" on a Manhattan federal court by failing to disclose short positions held by the lead plaintiff in securities litigation stemming from the FIFA corruption scandal. The Second Circuit agreed Wednesday to fast-track Robbins Geller's mandamus petition, which challenges U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton's May 19 decision to disqualify the firm from representing Grupo Televisa SAB investors in a certified securities class action over bribes that the Mexican media company allegedly paid to...

