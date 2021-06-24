GAO Says Federal Retirement Plan Needs Climate Analysis

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Federal employees could face diminished retirement investment plan returns if a watchdog agency doesn't begin assessing the potential risks posed by the financial impacts of climate change, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said Thursday. The Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board, which oversees federal employees' Thrift Savings Plan, has not analyzed climate change risks to the plan's investments but should do so, the GAO said in a report made public Thursday. The GAO said it based that conclusion on its own research and input from financial professionals. "Stakeholders said climate-related events, from natural disasters to changes in government policy, are expected to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS