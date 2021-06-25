Ogletree Deakins Grows Workplace Safety Team With 2 Attys

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Two attorneys with extensive OSHA experience have joined Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC's growing workplace safety group in Philadelphia and Orange County, California. Wayne Pinkstone has joined Ogletree Deakins' Philadelphia location as a shareholder in the workplace safety and health practice group, following 11 years at Fox Rothschild LLP. The firm also welcomed Ursula Clemons as special counsel in the practice group, where she will go into private practice after 27 years as an attorney and judge for the state of California. Eric Hobbs, chair of Ogletree Deakins' workplace safety and health practice group, told Law360 the additions of...

