FERC Launches Long-Awaited Public Participation Office

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday took formal steps to create a brand-new Office of Public Participation, in a win for landowner, environmental justice and consumer advocates who have pushed for its creation since Congress first gave FERC the go-ahead to create it in 1978. FERC said in a public report Thursday that its first steps toward opening the office will include hiring a director and deputy director by the end of the year to oversee the creation of the office, a process it expects to take about four years total. The public report follows months of meetings and stakeholder...

