8th Circ. Affirms Boot Of TD Ameritrade Tax Loss Tool Row

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday affirmed a Nebraska federal court's dismissal of a suit from an investor against TD Ameritrade over a tax loss harvesting feature on its investment platforms, saying such suits are barred by federal securities law. The investor, Russell Knowles, is barred under the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act from pursuing the class action against TD over its tax loss harvesting tool, which allows investors to limit capital gains tax liability by automatically selling some securities at a loss, the appeals court said in a published opinion. Knowles' suit under Nebraska state law is essentially based on a "misrepresentation...

