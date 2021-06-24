DOJ Issues Directive For 'Remain In Mexico' Reopening Cases

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday issued guidance directing immigration judges to exercise their discretion in weighing motions to reopen brought by asylum-seekers forced under a Trump-era policy to leave the United States and wait in Mexico while their asylum claims were processed. The DOJ's Acting Director Jean King sent out the three-page memorandum to all immigration court and Board of Immigration Appeals personnel two days after the Biden administration shared that it was expanding the pool of migrants eligible to be processed into the United States. That decision included migrants who were booted under Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP, and...

