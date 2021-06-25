CIT Upholds Korean Steel Cos.' Reduced Anti-Dumping Duties

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has upheld reduced anti-dumping duties on Korean steel despite objections from a domestic producer, finding that the U.S. Department of Commerce had properly complied with court instructions to explain its duty determination. North Carolina-based Nucor Corp. maintained that a "particular market situation" distorted its Korean rivals' production costs and objected to Commerce finding otherwise on remand. But Judge Gary S. Katzmann affirmed Commerce's results and Dong-A Steel Co.'s recalculated anti-dumping tariffs, saying Thursday that Nucor offered no evidence of a market situation that he hadn't already considered. "Commerce complied with the court's remand order in...

