Fla. Powerhouses Ride Pandemic Boom To Record Years

Law360 (August 1, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Fla. Headcount Akerman 354 Bilzin Sumberg 101 Greenberg Traurig 370 Nelson Mullins 162 The firms selected as Law360's 2021 Florida Powerhouses didn't just weather the COVID-19 storm but thrived and capitalized on a pandemic-driven influx of money and people into the Sunshine State. The four firms — Akerman LLP, Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP, Greenberg Traurig LLP and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP — are no strangers to Law360's Regional Powerhouse series, but they all stood out this year for closing innovative deals and handling high-stakes litigation, all while relearning how to do business in the middle of a once-in-a-century...

