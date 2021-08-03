Florida Powerhouse: Bilzin Sumberg

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Where Miami goes, so too goes Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP, which has strengthened its roots in the city and its reputation as a premier real estate firm this past year, with new building projects like a monorail connecting the downtown area to Miami Beach and further growth at its single office in the city. Founded in 1998 by a group of New York lawyers, Bilzin Sumberg maintains a tight 101-attorney firm at its Miami office, and while it's known for working on transformational building projects, such as the $2.4 billion Brightline passenger train between Miami and Orlando that...

