Canadian Gold Miner Takes Mali To Arbitration Over Permit

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Canadian gold mining subsidiary says it has initiated arbitration against the Republic of Mali after the country yanked its permit for a lucrative gold mine that's expected to generate $630 million this year, allegedly violating a "first come, first served" policy. B2Gold's Malian subsidiary Menankoto SARL said it opened its International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes proceedings in Paris after its exploration permit for Fekola Mine — located in southwest Mali, bordering Senegal — was given to a Malian company, Little Big Mining SARL. Menankoto had worked at the mine for seven years and says it invested about $27...

