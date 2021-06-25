Hotel Boss Fired Worker For Being Trans, Suit Says

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A transgender former employee at Extended Stay America Inc. has sued the hotelier in Pennsylvania federal court, claiming discrimination because the facility's manager allegedly made comments such as, "You are a guy not a girl," and made good on his threats to fire her. Kimberly Grinage filed suit Thursday against the company as well as ex-manager Matthew Figurski, who was her supervisor at an Extended Stay facility in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. Figurski repeatedly harassed Grinage and retaliated her by terminating Grinage after the alleged harassment was reported to management, according to the suit alleging discrimination under Title VII of the federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS