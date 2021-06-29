Justices Deny Bond Hearings For Returning Deportees

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 10:35 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that foreign citizens who have been deported but return and seek humanitarian protection in the U.S. must remain in immigration detention while the government reviews their cases. In a 6-3 vote, the court affirmed the past administration's reading of the Immigration and Nationality Act and concluded that previously deported foreign nationals who are re-arrested by ICE and who cite fears of persecution in their home countries are not entitled to bond hearings. Instead, their detention is governed by Section 1231 of the INA, the high court ruled. The decision resolves a split among appeals courts...

